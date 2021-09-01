Dr. Assa Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Assa Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Assa Weinberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ufr De Medecine Saint-Antoine, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi) and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Assa Weinberg MD A Medical Corporation6464 W Sunset Blvd Ste 1010, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 461-5858
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We have met Dr. Weinberg over 15 years ago when our 86 year old mother was rushed to the Santa Monica hospital with heart trouble. Dr. Weinberg subsequently became her doctor. After several visits, her condition had improved. Today mother lives in a Santa Monica nursing home , still taking one and only medication, prescribed by Dr. Weinberg. 8 months ago we had celebrated Sarra’s 100th birthday. She is still going strong! Thank you, dear Doctor Weinberg! Mark and Leo Zisman
About Dr. Assa Weinberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Armenian, French and Hebrew
- 1528080090
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hospital
- NYU
- Tel Hashomer Hosp
- Ufr De Medecine Saint-Antoine, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi)
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Pneumonia, Malnutrition and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks Armenian, French and Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.