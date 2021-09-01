Overview

Dr. Assa Weinberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ufr De Medecine Saint-Antoine, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi) and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Weinberg works at Rheumatology And Diagnostic Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Malnutrition and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.