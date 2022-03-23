Dr. Asra Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asra Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Asra Siddiqui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newbury Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Bombay/Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College|University of Bombay - Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Oaks Internal Medicine3295 OLD CONEJO RD, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Directions (805) 254-3871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My whole family has been going to Dr. Siddiqui, for years. We always find that she is super professional, super personable, and a very caring doctor. We appreciate her thoroughness and attention to detail and we’re glad she is on our side.
About Dr. Asra Siddiqui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1649275397
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Bombay/Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College|University of Bombay - Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.