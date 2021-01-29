Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Asra Siddiqi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY.
Island Medical Care, PC6277 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-6644Tuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Siddiqi is knowledgeable and easy to talk to . As a parent of the patient I did have concerns and left her a message. She called me back immediately and was able to adjust medications and answer all my questions. Keep in mind that Dr. Siddiqi is a Psychiatrist and not a Psychologist. Her main focus is diagnosis, and then treatment with medications. This often needs adjusting and follow up visits. With Dr. Siddiqi managing the medications plus a psychologist as her therapist, my daughter is doing so much better.
- English
- 1013007715
