Dr. Asra Kermani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asra Kermani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3141
2
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the most knowledgeable, sensitive, kind, funny doctor I have ever met. I have a brain tumor and metabolic issues. Dr. Kermani is, by far, the best endo I have come accross. My visits with her ever feel timed, I have her full attention and I feel I can ask any question without being pushed to a certain treatment. Deeply thankful for her.
About Dr. Asra Kermani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194820266
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
