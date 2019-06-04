See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Asra Kermani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asra Kermani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kermani works at UT Southwestern Clinical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities
    8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-3141
  2. 2
    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2800
  3. 3
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Hypoglycemia
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 04, 2019
    Hands down the most knowledgeable, sensitive, kind, funny doctor I have ever met. I have a brain tumor and metabolic issues. Dr. Kermani is, by far, the best endo I have come accross. My visits with her ever feel timed, I have her full attention and I feel I can ask any question without being pushed to a certain treatment. Deeply thankful for her.
    About Dr. Asra Kermani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194820266
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asra Kermani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kermani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kermani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kermani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kermani works at UT Southwestern Clinical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kermani’s profile.

    Dr. Kermani has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kermani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kermani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kermani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kermani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kermani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

