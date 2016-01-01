Dr. Asra Husain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asra Husain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asra Husain, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Husain Neurology Associates PC1129 Linden St, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 823-0316
Franklin Medical Center Psychiatric Unit900 Franklin Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asra Husain, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275795387
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
