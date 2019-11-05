Dr. Batool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asra Batool, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asra Batool, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Batool works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center47 New Scotland Ave Fl 4, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5276
-
2
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5276
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batool?
I found myself under the care of Dr. Batool due to an emergent condition. After meeting with me, discussing my symptoms and reviewing my records, she recommended a endoscopy. We met again before and after the procedure (which was a success) and would highly recommend her for any GI related care.
About Dr. Asra Batool, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912203829
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batool accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batool works at
Dr. Batool has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Batool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.