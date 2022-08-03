Dr. Asra Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asra Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asra Ali, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
1
Aspire Dermatology9225 Katy Fwy Ste 404, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 308-3470Monday8:45am - 2:00pmTuesday8:45am - 2:00pmWednesday8:45am - 11:00amThursday8:45am - 2:00pmFriday8:45am - 2:00pm
2
Texas Dermatology - Katy21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 893-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She treated my psoriasis in 10 days on my scalp I was suffering from 3 years and didn’t help with other doctor. She is amazing. She really impress me I strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Asra Ali, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1144260217
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
