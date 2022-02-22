Dr. Asoka Balaratna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaratna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asoka Balaratna, MD
Overview
Dr. Asoka Balaratna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Abington Medical Specialists721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a catheterization procedure with Dr. Balaratna. He is a wonderful doctor, warm and caring, and good medical acumen.
About Dr. Asoka Balaratna, MD
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balaratna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balaratna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaratna has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaratna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaratna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaratna.
