Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asna Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Asna Amin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Locations
1
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
2
Columbia Memorial Surgical Associates71 Prospect Ave Ste 190, Hudson, NY 12534 Directions (518) 697-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After wasting almost two years with an arrogant and mediocre practitioner named Pranat Kumar, I found Asna Amin to be a very welcome change. She has a genuinely patient-centered approach and humbly recognizes the shortcomings of this surgical field. Even still, Amin has thoughtfully customized a plan for managing my very complex case of chronic fistula. Unlike Kumar, she isn't just treating patients as financial opportunities by rushing them into the high-risk and low-success procedures. Beyond being a competent professional, she simply is a compassionate and wise person who understands that the patient--not the doctor--is the one who is suffering. My only complaint is that, like most U.S. surgeons, she doesn't seem to be active in helping to import far more intelligently developed methods for complex fistula treatment than anything currently available here; to be fair, the blame lies more with the legions of medical legislators who are mere accessories to the industry's interests.
About Dr. Asna Amin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
