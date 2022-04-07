See All Psychiatrists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD

Psychiatry
3 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Jafry works at Prizm Behavioral Services PC in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeskills Counseling Services LLC
    1112 S Washington St Ste 202, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 848-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Jafry has been taking care of my children for almost ten years. She truly understands exactly what they are going through. She always asks the right questions and makes them feel comfortable in sharing what they are going through or dealing with at their appointments. She is conservative in prescribing medication and when she does, she explains what the goal of the medicine is and how it will help. Dr. Jafry has such a calming presence, which makes you feel at ease in sharing your very personal thoughts with her. I say this at it is not easy for children to always feel comfortable speaking with physicians. But she has a special gift of asking the right questions, listening and most important not making them feel different. We are very lucky to have found her.
    Apr 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD
    About Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1881704062
    Education & Certifications

    • ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jafry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jafry works at Prizm Behavioral Services PC in Naperville, IL.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

