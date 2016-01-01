See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Overview

Dr. Asmaa Ferdjallah, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Ferdjallah works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Peds
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-6364

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bone Marrow Transplant
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Asmaa Ferdjallah, MD

Specialties
Languages Spoken
Gender
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Asmaa Ferdjallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferdjallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferdjallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferdjallah works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Ferdjallah’s profile.

Dr. Ferdjallah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferdjallah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferdjallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferdjallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

