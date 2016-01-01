See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Sadiq works at Asma Sadiq, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asma Sadiq, MD
    420 W 23rd St Apt Agf, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 343-9070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadiq?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadiq to family and friends

    Dr. Sadiq's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadiq

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD.

    About Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316928450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harlem Hosp Columbia Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.