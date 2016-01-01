Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Asma Sadiq, MD420 W 23rd St Apt Agf, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 343-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asma Sadiq, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1316928450
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Pediatrics
- Harlem Hosp Columbia Univ
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
