Dr. Asma Naeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med College For Women University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Naeem works at Internal Medicine in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.