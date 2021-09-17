See All Registered Nurses in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Asma Asif, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asma Asif, MD is a Registered Nurse in Schaumburg, IL. 

Dr. Asif works at Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9587
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    3800 Highland Ave Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9583
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2021
    i would definitly recommend Dr Asif
    Rita L. — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Asma Asif, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437425857
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asma Asif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asif accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Asif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Asif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

