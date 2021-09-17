Dr. Asma Asif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asma Asif, MD is a Registered Nurse in Schaumburg, IL.
Dr. Asif works at
Locations
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 351-9587Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute3800 Highland Ave Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (224) 351-9583Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i would definitly recommend Dr Asif
About Dr. Asma Asif, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1437425857
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Asif has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asif accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asif works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Asif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asif.
