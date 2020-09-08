Overview

Dr. Asma Arif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Arif works at Asma Arif MD PC in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.