Dr. Asma Arif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asma Arif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Arif works at
Locations
1
Asma Arif MD PC2231 Burdett Ave Ste 280, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 270-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing Dr. And gets to the problem wonderful bedside manners it's about the patient I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Asma Arif, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1891732483
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arif works at
Dr. Arif has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arif speaks Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Arif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.