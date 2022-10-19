Dr. Asma Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asma Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asma Anwar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Locations
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 879-0680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Anwar, she really takes time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. I always have a great visit with her, she is knowledgeable, efficient & personable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Asma Anwar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1972773539
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anwar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.