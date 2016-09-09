Overview

Dr. Asma Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Ali works at Wynnton Family Clinic, LLC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.