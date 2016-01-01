Dr. Choudhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asm Choudhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asm Choudhury, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3225
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhury?
About Dr. Asm Choudhury, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538266168
Education & Certifications
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.