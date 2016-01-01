Book an Appointment

Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients.

    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109
    Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908
    Pediatric Specialists - Port Charlotte
    22655 Bayshore Rd Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

About Dr. Aslam Qureshi, MD

  Pediatric Nephrology
  English
  Male
  1174904734
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

