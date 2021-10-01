Overview

Dr. Aslam Jivani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Northport, NY. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.



Dr. Jivani works at Northport Comprehensive Care in Northport, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.