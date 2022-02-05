See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Asker Asmi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asker Asmi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford

Dr. Asmi works at Beaumont Medical Center in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Riverview, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Beaumont Medical Center
    10645 W Warren Ave Ste 250, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Downriver Medical LLC
    18025 Fort St, Riverview, MI 48193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 671-3604
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Dearborn
    5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 283-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Garden City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr Asme has been my Doctor for many years . I trust him he always seems concerned and he listens to want you say and takes his time to answer you. In my opinion you won’t find a better Doctor
    Patty — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Asker Asmi, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asker Asmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asmi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Asmi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

