Dr. Asjad Khan, MD
Dr. Asjad Khan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 350-7730
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-4270
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr Khan is an outstanding doctor! He always takes the time to speak to my son about school or how is he doing, he makes him feel so comfortable every visit! Dr Khan is amazing at what he does he is definitly one of my sons top favorite doctors! Lee physician group has some excellent pedatric specialist!
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- Male
- 1265444715
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
