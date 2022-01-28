Overview

Dr. Asit Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Asit K. Shah, MD, PhD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.