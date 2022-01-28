Dr. Asit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asit Shah, MD
Dr. Asit Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Asit K. Shah, MD, PhD401 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shah is beloved. Wherever I go, people speak of his care and good work. Very caring and goes above and beyond. Trust him completely.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1184676223
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School Hip and Knee Implant Unit
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.