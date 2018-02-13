Overview

Dr. Asit Patnaik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mercerville, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Patnaik works at Stawicki and Patnaik Medical Associates PC in Mercerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.