Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College, Calcutta, India and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Practice in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.