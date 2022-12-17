Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College, Calcutta, India and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 314-6051Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. M was very professional, helpful and friendly. He explained the procedure well and was considerate about getting me in and out as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Bengali, Bengali and Hindi
- Male
- 1386607513
Education & Certifications
- Colorectal Surgery at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio|Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery At Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine (New York) At Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Calcutta Medical College, Calcutta, India
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
