Dr. Asima Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rahman works at Kaiser Permanente Woodlawn in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.