Overview

Dr. Asim Zaidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Northwestern Medicine Wound Center Huntley in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.