Overview

Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College/University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Razzaq works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.