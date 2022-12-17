Overview

Dr. Asim Razzaq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Razzaq works at SSM Health in Kirkwood, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.