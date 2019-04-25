Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.
Dr. Rana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asim Rana MD PC103 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 879-6173
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rana?
Dr. Rana is considerate and caring. He always wants to know how you are doing and helps you to get better using all means necessary. Some Psychiatrists just prescribe meds like a McDonalds of psychiatry; like going through a drive thru for meds. Dr. Rana is different. He genuinely cares about your well-being. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1730121807
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana works at
Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.