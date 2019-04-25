See All Psychiatrists in Exton, PA
Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS

Psychiatry
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.

Dr. Rana works at Asim Rana MD PC in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asim Rana MD PC
    103 John Robert Thomas Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 879-6173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Dr. Rana is considerate and caring. He always wants to know how you are doing and helps you to get better using all means necessary. Some Psychiatrists just prescribe meds like a McDonalds of psychiatry; like going through a drive thru for meds. Dr. Rana is different. He genuinely cares about your well-being. I highly recommend him.
    — Apr 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS
    About Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1730121807
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asim Rana, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

