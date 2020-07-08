Dr. Asim Rafique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Rafique, MD
Dr. Asim Rafique, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Dr. Rafique is amazing, he takes care of me for almost a year now. I had an ugly episode of lung edema which I couldn’t breathe and thought I was going to die, I was taken by the paramedics to the Emergency Room and even though I was already been treated at the hospital, Dr. Rafique made sure to take time of his busy schedule and went to the Hospital to check on me. I only have good things to say about him, I had procedures done by him and also he found a very rare type of cancer which no other doctor was able to find. After his care and his team members, today I can say I feel confident and my health had improved tremendously. I’m so grateful for him!
About Dr. Asim Rafique, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497078752
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Rafique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rafique using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rafique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafique has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.