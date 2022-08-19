Overview

Dr. Asim Piracha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flaget Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Piracha works at UofL Physicians - Eye Specialists in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.