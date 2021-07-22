Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asim Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Asim Amin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union.
Locations
Levine Cancer Institute101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5500, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-6160
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (980) 442-2000
Levine Cancer Center1021 Morehead Medical Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is, hands down, the best doctor I have ever had. He has a wonderful and caring bedside manner. He genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Asim Amin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Melanoma, Kidney Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
