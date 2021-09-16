See All Oncologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD

Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.

Dr. Aijaz works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bone Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 205, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Grou Oncology and Hematology at Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A270, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Celebration

Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 16, 2021
Changed oncologist to Dr. Aijaz. First visit I learned more about anything I had previously known from prior doctor. This man listens, understands what you are conveying, but most importantly makes you feel like there are no other patients to be seen behind you. He, after a first visit, has made a drastic impact on me and my understanding of exactly what is happening and what we may do in future. Can't say enough positives after one visit, but I'm not easy to impress. This doctor has it right!
James Mannion — Sep 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD

  • Oncology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1831151695
Education & Certifications

  • Ny Medical College, Hematology/Oncology Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aijaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aijaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aijaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aijaz has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bone Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aijaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aijaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aijaz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aijaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aijaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

