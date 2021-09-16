Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aijaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 205, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Grou Oncology and Hematology at Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A270, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Changed oncologist to Dr. Aijaz. First visit I learned more about anything I had previously known from prior doctor. This man listens, understands what you are conveying, but most importantly makes you feel like there are no other patients to be seen behind you. He, after a first visit, has made a drastic impact on me and my understanding of exactly what is happening and what we may do in future. Can't say enough positives after one visit, but I'm not easy to impress. This doctor has it right!
About Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831151695
Education & Certifications
- Ny Medical College, Hematology/Oncology Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aijaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aijaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aijaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aijaz has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bone Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aijaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aijaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aijaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aijaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aijaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.