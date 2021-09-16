Overview

Dr. Asim Aijaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.



Dr. Aijaz works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bone Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

