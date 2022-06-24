Overview

Dr. Asifa Ijaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom.



Dr. Ijaz works at Vcare Clinic Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.