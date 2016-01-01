Dr. Asif Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Sultan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asif Sultan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Sultan works at
Locations
Knoxville Nephrology Associates2412 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Unit 2, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 839-0687
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Asif Sultan, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821278474
Education & Certifications
- La State University Hp Shreveport
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Nephrology
Dr. Sultan works at
