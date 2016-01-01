Overview

Dr. Asif Sultan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Sultan works at Knoxville Nephrology Associates in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.