Dr. Asif Serajian, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pikeville College Som and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD183 N Addison Ave Ste 170, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (301) 791-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Dr. Serajian is a miracle worker, we love coming in every time and he helps solve any issues my mother has. Highly recommmend him.
About Dr. Asif Serajian, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Providence Hospital
- Medical University of Ohio
- Pikeville College Som
- Transylvania University, Lexington, KY
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
