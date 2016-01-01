Overview

Dr. Asif Nisar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Nisar works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Deridder, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.