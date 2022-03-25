Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD
Overview
Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Mohamed works at
Locations
-
1
LifeBridge Health Endocrinology Associates in Columbia5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 601-1800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so fortunate to find Dr. Mohamed for my endocrine care. He is so thorough, personable, and so kind. He explains everything so it’s easy to understand. He also takes so much time before the appointment to review your history, so he is well prepared. I highly recommend him for your care.
About Dr. Asif Mohamed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962484261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.