Dr. Asif Lala, OD

Optometry
5 (381)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Asif Lala, OD is an Optometrist in Meridian, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital.

Dr. Lala works at East MS Oral & Facial Surgery in Meridian, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Mississippi Oral And Facial Surgery
    1212 24th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 207-0940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Regional Medical Center
  • Rush Foundation Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 381 ratings
    Patient Ratings (381)
    5 Star
    (348)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Asif Lala, OD

    • Optometry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649425596
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asif Lala, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lala works at East MS Oral & Facial Surgery in Meridian, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lala’s profile.

    381 patients have reviewed Dr. Lala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

