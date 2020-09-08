See All Radiation Oncologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Harsolia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Asciuto, Thomas M.D.
    18111 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 962-7100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Columbia Emergency Medical Grp
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harsolia?

    Sep 08, 2020
    Dr Harsolia was such a great doctor when he cared for my elderly father. He explained everything so clearly and gave options to my father as far as options. The only problem that I had was calling his office in Laguna HIlls. Dr Harsolia instructed me to call him if /when there was any problems. Approximately 2 months later my father did have issues so I called his office. I was transferred to his nurse and when I asked to have Dr Harsolia call me she was abrupt and rude. I explained to her that the doctor had said to call and she rudely told me, " there's nothing the doctor can do so there is no need for him to call you". I reminded her that the doctor said to call and she said "no he didn't". I told her that she was not in the room when he was speaking to us and how would she know. She rudely told me again that there was no need to have him call me. This is such a shame that this occurred and this is what makes contacting medical offices such a negative experience.
    Y.M. — Sep 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harsolia to family and friends

    Dr. Harsolia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harsolia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD.

    About Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376565374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harsolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harsolia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harsolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harsolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harsolia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harsolia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harsolia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.