Dr. Asif Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Asif Habib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
Mid American Psychtrc Consltnts522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 334, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 989-0542
Midamerica Psychiatric Consultants LLC2120 Madison Ave Ste 404, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 876-7515
Mid-america Clinical Research6651 Chippewa St Ste 305, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (618) 876-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Asif Habib, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1124000104
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
