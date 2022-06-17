Overview

Dr. Asif Habib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Habib works at Mid American Psychtrc Consltnts in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.