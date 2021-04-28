Dr. Asif Cochinwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochinwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Cochinwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asif Cochinwala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Cochinwala works at
Locations
Asif Cochinwala M.d. P.A.21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 375, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 862-5400
Greater Houston Rheumatology9614 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (832) 237-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cochinwala is very attentive to his patients. He is familiar with their cases and responsive to their needs.
About Dr. Asif Cochinwala, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1245212521
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cochinwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochinwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochinwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cochinwala has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochinwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochinwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochinwala.
