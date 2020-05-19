See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhry works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Office
    5420 West Loop S Ste 2100, Bellaire, TX 77401 (832) 436-4040
    North Houston Office
    3117 College Park Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77384 (936) 321-0214

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Arthritis
Cancer Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy
Arthritis
Cancer Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    May 19, 2020
    I was experiencing extreme back and leg pain for the past 6-9 months. The flair ups were increasing to the point where the pain was interrupting my quality of life. My daughter kept insisting that I go see a Surgeon she worked with. I was apprehensive at first but after speaking with Dr Chaudhry I was convinced he knew what he was doing. Even though we were experiencing the pandemic, I was still able to get an appointment quickly. I then had an injection after he wanted me to get an MRI. I feel so much better! His bedside manner was on point and the Surgery Ctr was top notch. If I ever experience anything like this again, I know who to call. I will also be referring some patients!
    May 19, 2020
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1679774152
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • McGill University
    • Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
