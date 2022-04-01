Overview

Dr. Asif Bhutto, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Bhutto works at North county internists,LLC in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.