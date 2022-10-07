Overview

Dr. Asif Ansari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Martin County Hospital District, Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Reeves County Hospital District and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.



Dr. Ansari works at James Van Riper DO, PA in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.