Overview

Dr. Asif Akhtar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at Asif Akhtar,MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.