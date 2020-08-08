Overview

Dr. Asia Zaheen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Zaheen works at Merrimack Medical & Walk-In Center in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.