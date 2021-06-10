Dr. Asia Mubashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mubashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asia Mubashir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asia Mubashir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut
Dr. Mubashir works at
Locations
-
1
Hufpp Hematology & Oncology2041 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20060 Directions (202) 865-6100
-
2
St. Mary's Rheumatology93 Campus Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 777-4459
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mubashir?
I highly recommend Dr. Mubashir. She is a learned and compassionate physician. She listens and explains things fully.
About Dr. Asia Mubashir, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1225224314
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mubashir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mubashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mubashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mubashir works at
Dr. Mubashir has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mubashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mubashir speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mubashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mubashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mubashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mubashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.