Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Mohsin works at LifeStance Health in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Progressive Womens Health
    308 S Friendswood Dr Ste 110, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 993-3733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 29, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Asia Mohsin is and always has been a pleasant experience, she has been my physician 3 years now; very caring and concerned goes the extra miles to research and help find the best diagnosis or plan for you. She strives to help woman of all ages and ethnic groups to be healthy and take good care their own bodies, some people may be intimidated by her expertise to tell you the truth what many other physicians will not do, but she is undoubtedly a God send and one of a kind. so if your looking for OBGYN this is the place the name tells all....PROGRESSIVE WOMENS HEALTH. Keep up the Great and Blessed work Dr. Mohsin
    E. Nickerson — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760622401
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University Of Newyork
    Residency
    Internship
    • Geisenger Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pakistan Air Force School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohsin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohsin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohsin works at LifeStance Health in Friendswood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mohsin’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohsin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohsin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohsin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

